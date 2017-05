Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal has enjoyed a huge opening week at the Chinese box office.

The film raked in $ 6.09 million (38.75 crores) on Thursday and now stands with the grand total of 187.42 crores.

Dangal currently stands with the global collections of 931.76 crores and its now targeting towards the 1000 crore mark.

It will become the 1st Bollywood film to achieve this feat.

Reacting to the overwhelming response to the movie, Aamir told IANS over email: “Me and the entire team of ‘Dangal’ are very touched with the love and affection that our film ‘Dangal’ is getting in China. I have been visiting Chinese social media websites and reading translations of the reactions. It is truly moving to see such a strong emotional bond that the Chinese have with our film.

“On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank our Chinese audience and want them to know that we are all so happy. And I would like to thank our distributors in China for giving our film such a nice release.”

In the past, Aamir’s 3 Idiots and PK did well in China. In fact, PK was the first Bollywood film to mint over Rs 100 crore in China and it had done so in 16 days back in 2015.

A biopic of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, “Dangal” had also resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release in India.

Just a month before the movie’s release, Aamir and “Dangal” director Nitesh Tiwari were in China to promote Dangal, which officially opened this year’s edition of the Beijing International Film Festival.

The movie also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

Based on the story of a wrestler who trains his daughters to become world champions in wrestling, released in China as Shuai Jiao Baba on May 5 which means Let’s Wrestle, Dad.