Adding another feather to his cap, superstar Aamir Khan’s Dangal has conquered the Chinese box-office and how. The film has gone past Hollywood’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 to earn the spot of Number 1 foreign film in China.

The film seems to have struck a chord with the audience there because such landmarks were unheard for a Hindi film before. What further glorifies Dangal’s triumph at the Chinese box-office is the fact that the Chinese government has set a limit on the number of foreign films that can hit the theatres.

Apparently, only 34 diverse language films can be released in the country in a year out of which 90 per cent films are from Hollywood. Therefore, what Dangal has managed to achieve is no ordinary feat.

“.@aamir_khan ‘s #Dangal moves to No.1 in #China ahead of #GUARDIANSOFTHEGALAXY2 on Day 6.. A Proud Moment for #IndianCinema,” said trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

The film further added $ 3.91 million in its kitty on Wednesday taking its total to $ 23.04 million (Rs 148.67 cr).

Aamir seems to have become the favourite of the Chinese audience as his last release PK too had hit a century there back in 2015. And now Dangal has only bettered its record as it managed to go past the Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal narrated the tale of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat essayed by Aamir. The sports drama also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti Khurana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles.

Jointly backed by UTV Motion Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and Aamir Khan Production, the biopic stands at a grand total of Rs 387 crore at the domestic box-office.

Aamir will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his Dangal girl Fatima. The film will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 and Tashan fame and will release in 2018.