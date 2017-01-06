Dangal Crosses The 600 Cr Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Dangal has quickly emerged to be one of the most successful films of 2016. It managed to make it to the 300 crore mark at the domestic box office soon, in spite of the demonetization fiasco.

The film currently stands with a collection of 313.50 crores nett and 438.90 crores gross collections in India which is huge. This has already made it the highest grosser of 2016.

At the overseas box office, the film has been performing phenomenally and has collected 165.87 crores till now.

It has now crossed the 600 crore mark globally and stands with a collection of 605 crores worldwide. Dangal is currently the third highest worldwide grosser after PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

