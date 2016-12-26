Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal released in Overseas with a screen count of around 1000. The film’s opened extremely well in the international circuits.

With consistently positive reviews from the audiences, it has been performing brilliantly in Gulf, North America and majority of the overseas markets where Aamir Khan’s fan following is huge.

After having a blockbuster weekend at the domestic box office, the film has collected 106.95 crores in 3 days itself. In the overseas market too, the film has made it to the 50 crore mark. Dangal has raked in around 50.40 crores gross from the International circuits in its opening weekend.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Sana Fatima Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.