After a huge weekend, Aamir Khan’s Dangal remained rock steady on its 1st Monday at the Chinese box office.

The biographical sports drama raked in $ 2.80 million (17.90 crores) yesterday and now stands with the grand total of $14.07 million (90.58 crores).

Dangal is expected to cross the 100 crore benchmark by today itself in China.

After a huge opening weekend, Aamir Khan Productions’ spokesperson said, “The entire team of ‘Dangal’ is thrilled with the love and affection the film has got from audiences across China. The weekend box office number of over Rs 72 crore surpasses the previous Indian film record in China which was held by PK.

“The team is also overwhelmed with the outpour of emotion on the public platforms and in the media for the film. We would like to thank our partners in China for their efforts in making ‘Dangal’ accessible to cinema lovers across China.”

With this, the movie is on its way to becoming Bollywood’s highest-earning film in China.

So far, PK is the only Indian movie to have crossed Rs 100 crore in China and it had done so in 16 days since its release.

Dangal is all set to become the 2nd film to achieve this feat and that too very rapidly.

Dangal was released as “Shuai Jiao Baba”, which means “Let’s Wrestle, Dad”.

Dangal also holds the record of Highest Bollywood Grosser at the domestic market with the whopping collections of around 388 crores.

The film revolves around an inspirational story of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer in an extended cameo. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao.

Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles and is expected to hit the screen during the Diwali weekend.