Aamir Khan starrer biographical sports drama Dangal added more money to its kitty at the Chinese box office. The film collected $ 2.51 million (16.21 crores) yesterday and now stands with a grand total of around 810 crores. Apart from this, the film has also raked in 31 crores in Taiwan. The film has grossed around 1043 crores at the overseas and has become the 1st Indian film to achieve this feat.

Dangal currently stands with a global total of 1585 crores at the box office. The film will cross the 1600 crore mark by today or tomorrow.

Dangal has become the 2nd Indian film to cross the 1500 crore mark worldwide after Baahubali 2. Though, Superstar Aamir Khan says it’s unfair to compare his film Dangal with S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, as both of them have their own space.

“I am really happy that ‘Dangal‘ is getting appreciated in China and all over the world. I don’t think we should compare two films. ‘Baahubali 2‘ is a very successful film. I haven’t watched it yet but I am hearing a lot of good stuff about it from everyone around me. I would like to congratulate Rajamouli and his entire team.”

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is produced under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

In the past, Aamir’s 3 Idiots and PK did well in China. In fact, PK was the first Bollywood film to mint over Rs 100 crore in China and it had done so in 16 days back in 2015.

A biopic of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, “Dangal” had also resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release in India.