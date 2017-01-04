Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has achieved one more milestone at the global box office by crossing the 150 crore mark in the international markets.

Till now this biographical sports drama has grossed 413.19 crores (nett. 295.14 crores) in the domestic market and 153.48 crores at the overseas box office.

Dangal now stands with the total worldwide collections of 566.67 crores.

The film is currently the 4th highest worldwide grosser after PK (792 crores), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (626 crores) and Sultan (589 crores).

It will soon surpass the collections of Sultan to grab the 3rd spot in the list.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.