Dangal Crosses 380 Crore Mark On Its 5th Sunday At The Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has achieved one milestone at the box office by crossing the benchmark of 380 crores.

The biographical sports drama raked in 2.83 crores on its 5th Sunday and now stands with the grand total 381.07 crores. Dangal has beaten all records when it comes to domestic box office collections and also the collections of Aamir’s films.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the film will achieve the milestone of 385 crores by the end of its 5th week.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.