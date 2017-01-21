Dangal Crosses 375 Cr Mark | 5th Friday Collections

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is truly unstoppable. The film collected 1.19 crores on its 5th Friday. It now stands with a collection of 376.14 crores at the domestic box office.

Dangal is now the first film to make it to the 375 crore mark. It is also Aamir Khan’s highest grosser of all time.

It is amazing how the film has sustained so well in the week days.

The Nitesh Tiwari film also starred Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The film is based on the life of Indian wrestler Mahavir Phoghat.