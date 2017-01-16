Aamir Khan’s Dangal crossed the 370 crore (nett) mark on its 4th Sunday at the domestic box office. The movie raked in 4.24 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 370.11 crores.

The film is all set to achieve the benchmark of 375 crores by the end of its 4th week at the box office.

Dangal has set a new record of entering in the 300 crore club in just 13 days, with just 2 holidays – Sundays of 2 weeks. The movie has crossed 50 crore mark in 2 days and entered the 100 crore club after completing Day 3.

Further it crossed the 150 crore mark within 5 days and touched the 200 crore mark within Day 8. It crossed the 250 crore mark after completing 10 days at the Box Office. The movie also entered the 300 crore mark on Day 13 and achieved the 350 crore mark on Day 19.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.