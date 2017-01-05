Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has achieved one more milestone at the box office on its 2nd Wednesday.

This biographical sports drama crossed the benchmark of 300 crores at the domestic market. It collected 9.23 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 304.38 crores.

The film has beaten the lifetime business of Salman’s Sultan (300.45 crores) to become the highest grosser of 2016.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.