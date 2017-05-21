Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal has achieved one more milestone at the Chinese box office. Apart from becoming the highest Bollywood grosser in China, the film has now the crossed the whopping benchmark of $ 100 million.

Dangal raked in over $ 16 million (104 crores) on its 3rd Saturday and now stands with a grand total of $ 100.70 million (649 crores).

With this humongous total, Dangal currently stands with a worldwide total of 1393.34 crores. The film will cross the 1400 crore mark today at the global market.

Reacting to the overwhelming response to the movie, Aamir earlier told IANS over email: “Me and the entire team of ‘Dangal’ are very touched with the love and affection that our film ‘Dangal’ is getting in China. I have been visiting Chinese social media websites and reading translations of the reactions. It is truly moving to see such a strong emotional bond that the Chinese have with our film.”

In the past, Aamir’s 3 Idiots and PK did well in China. In fact, PK was the first Bollywood film to mint over Rs 100 crore in China and it had done so in 16 days back in 2015.

A biopic of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, “Dangal” had also resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release in India.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles and will release in Diwali this year.

Post this, Aamir Khan will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will soon go on floors and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Tashan and Dhoom 3. It will be produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films and will release in Diwali, 2018.