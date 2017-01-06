Dangal is turning out to be one of the biggest All Time Blockbusters ever when it comes to word of mouth doing the trick, as a result of which the second week is emerging as truly incredible as well. After an excellent first week of 197.54 crore, the film has collected 313.50 in its run so far. That gives the Aamir Khan starrer a second week of around 115.96 crore. The film is continuing to run well and at the minimum, 360 crore lifetime is a definite number in the offering. That would mean the film would have collected ~162.5 crore *after* its first week run.

Now this is where a new record comes in because *no other* All Time Blockbuster has ever achieved such a feat before. Compare the first week numbers with the lifetime run of these films and you would know:

Dangal [Week 1: 197.54 crore, Lifetime (expected): 360 crore+, Difference: ~162.5 crore]

PK [Week 1: 183 crore, Lifetime: 340.8 crore, Difference: 157.8 crore]

Bajrangi Bhaijaan [Week 1: 184.62 crore, Lifetime: 321 crore, Difference: 136.38 crore]

3 Idiots [Week 1: 79.5 crore, Lifetime: 202.5 crore, Difference: 123 crore]

Dhoom 3 [Week 1: 188 crore, Lifetime: 284 crore, Difference: 96 crore]

Sultan [Week 1: 208.82 crore, Lifetime: 301.5 crore, Difference: 92.68 crore]

Ek Tha Tiger [Week 1: 137.15 crore, Lifetime: 199 crore, Difference: 61.85 crore]

It is quite apparent here that Dangal and PK have led the charge when it comes to excellent opening week followed by exceptional word of mouth. On the other hand Ek Tha Tiger has been primarily an opening week affair with minimal numbers coming in the rest of its run. Still, that doesn’t negate the fact that these seven All Time Blockbusters have been Bollywood’s biggest success stories in last seven years!

Note: Collections as per production and distribution sources