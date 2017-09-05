Dangal Continues To Rule At The Hong Kong Box Office

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is all set to achieve one more milestone at the worldwide box office. The biographical sports drama is the 1st movie to earn 542.23 crores gross at the Indian box office.

Even after over eight months of its release, this Aamir Khan starrer is continuing to boost its box office collection. After creating a sensation in India with its release, both in terms of business and critical acclaim, the film had hit the theatres in China and had proved to be a blockbuster there too.

However, the film seems unstoppable even after this as in yet another achievement, the film is setting new benchmarks in Hong Kong. Dangal is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to be world-class wrestlers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra featured as Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively.

The movie has collected an amount of $ 509,81 (01.05 crores) on its 2nd Monday and the movie now stands with a total of 11.64 crores. Months after its release, the film continues to outshine its competitors not just domestically, but also internationally. After creating records upon its release in India and China, Dangal is now causing a storm at the Hong Kong Box Office.

The movie in inching closer towards a mammoth amount which will be extremely difficult to break by any Bollywood movie. It would be interesting to see which will be the next Bollywood movie to climb this mountain of records set by Dangal. Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Secret Superstar and shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.