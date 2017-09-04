Dangal Continues To Dominate The Ring At The Hong Kong Box Office

After roaring at the Chinese box office, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is now winning hearts in Hong Kong. The wrestling drama hit the screens in Hong Kong on 24 August and has been continuing a successful run.

Months after its release, the film continues to outshine its competitors not just domestically, but also internationally. After creating records upon its release in India and China, Dangal is now causing a storm at the Hong Kong Box Office.

Let’s take a look at Dangal’s Week 2 at the Hong Kong box office:

Fri – $ 1,045,502

Sat – $ 1,880,625

Sun – $ 1,776,354

Total – $ 13,364,795 [INR 10.95 cr]

Right after Dangal hit screens in Hong Kong, it quickly made its way to the top of the box office in the region. Dangal started at No 2 at Hong Kong box office but hit No 1 spot on Saturday. The film tops the chart of all time box office revenue of the highest grossing Bollywood movies worldwide.

The film, which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Zaira Wasim.

Aamir’s Dangal released in China in May and dominated the Chinese box office too. Forbes has placed Dangal on the fifth spot in the list of highest earning non-Hollywood films in ‘cinema history.’

In India, Dangal shattered major box office records. It surpassed the collections of Aamir’s 2014 release PK and Salman Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan. Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Sakshi Tanwar. Aamir won the Filmfare Best Actor award for Dangal while Mr. Tiwari was named the Best Director.