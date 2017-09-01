Dangal Continues Creating Havoc At The Honk Kong Box Office

After creating a havoc in India, Dangal shocked everyone with its overseas collections. This week it released on Hong Kong and results were not any different – it opened phenomenally well.

In its 1st week at the Hong Kong box office, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has collected HK$ 8.6 million (7.04 crores). The figure is extra ordinary and the movie is all set to create some unbeatable records in Hong Kong as well. The film minted 387.39 crores at the Indian box office. The film now stands with a worldwide collection of 1875.30 crores.

Aamir was recently asked if he chooses a film based on its ability to make big bucks and he said, “My choice of films is dictated by my emotional interest in the story and my creative interest.”

While many are pitting Dangal against Baahubali 2, one has to agree that this comparison is unfair on many levels. Nonetheless, both films have made their standing strong at the overseas and worldwide box office. It is not every day that you see such big numbers coming in for Indian films.

Before Hong Kong, Dangal spread its magic at the China box office. According to Aamir, the reason it has become so huge is that the Chinese connected on an emotional level with the story, the characters and the moments. “I have been reading their reactions on social media. They have been saying things like how the movie moved them and how the characters inspired them so much. It made them realise what their parents went through. Many of them called up their parents and cried. It’s a very emotional reaction. That is what has made the film really work,” said Khan.

Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Secret Superstar in an extended cameo. The film will hit the theaters on this Diwali and will feature Zaira Wasim in a key role. Apart from this, the actor will share the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif in director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The filming of the film commenced on 5 June 2017 in Malta. We can’t wait to watch this one!