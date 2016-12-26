Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has entered the list of 2016’s Top 10 Highest Grossers in just 3 days at the box office.

The film collected 106.95 in its opening weekend and with this total the film has beaten the lifetime business Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay which was 100.25 crores. Dangal has also evicted Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja from the list.

It will surpass the collections of Housefull 3 (107.70 crores) by today and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.39 crores) by tomorrow to achieve the 5th position in the list.

Dangal features Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.