SHARE

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has entered the list of 2016’s Top 10 Highest Grossers in just 3 days at the box office.


The film collected 106.95 in its opening weekend and with this total the film has beaten the lifetime business Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay which was 100.25 croresDangal has also evicted Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja from the list.

Dangal Becomes 7th Highest Grosser Of 2016 In 3 Days; Beats Lifetime Biz. Of Shivaay
Dangal Becomes 7th Highest Grosser Of 2016 In 3 Days; Beats Lifetime Biz. Of Shivaay

It will surpass the collections of Housefull 3 (107.70 crores) by today and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.39 crores) by tomorrow to achieve the 5th position in the list.

Dangal features Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY