Dangal Beats Dhoom 3’s Lifetime Collections To Become 4th Highest Grosser Of All Time

Dangal has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has been setting records when it comes to week day collections. The film has now made a collection of 284.69 crores at the domestic box office.

Dangal has now become the fourth highest grosser of all time. Aamir has beaten his own record as the film has now beaten Dhoom 3‘s collection.

Aamir’s PK is already the topper which collected 339 crores which is the highest grosser of all time.