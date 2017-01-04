Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has turned out to be a successful profitable ventures of 2016.

Made on the moderate budget of 90 crores, this biographical sports drama has collected 295.14 crores at the domestic box office.

The film has now made a profit of 205.14 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 227.93%.

Dangal is currently the 3rd most profitable film of 2016 after Neerja (260%) and Sultan (234%).

It will soon beat Sultan to achieve the 2nd position in the profitable films list.

The film is produced under the banners of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.