Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal enjoyed an excellent journey in its opening weekend at the box office. The film crossed the 100 crore benchmark in just 3 days in India.

With the total of 103 crores approx, the film has beaten the opening weekend business of M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story which was 66 crores. Dangal is now the second highest weekend grosser after Salman Khan’s Sultan.

Sultan which collected 180.36 crores had the benefit of 5 day extended weekend, other than being the fact that it was a Holiday opener.

Despite releasing on a normal weekend, Dangal managed to surpass the collections of many Bollywood biggies.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in key roles.