Aamir Khan starrer Dangal continues to shatter records at the overseas box office. This biographical sports drama has grossed $ 24.40 million (165.87 crores) in the international market, after completing its 2nd week run at the Box Office.


With this total, the film has surpassed the collections of Sultan ($ 24.38 million) to become the 6th highest overseas grosser of all time.

Dangal Surpasses Sultan To Become The 6th Highest Overseas Grosser

It will soon beat the overseas total of 3 Idiots ($ 26.60 million) to grab the 5th position in the list.

RankCollections
1. PK$41,000,000
2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan$29,000,000
3. Dhoom 3$28,000,000
4. Dilwale$26,680,000
5. 3 Idiots$26,000,000
6. Dangal$24,400,000
7. Sultan$24,380,000
8. My Name Is Khan$23,000,000
9. Chennai Express$19,300,000
10. Bajirao Mastani$15,000,000

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

