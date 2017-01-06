Dangal Surpasses Sultan To Become The 6th Highest Overseas Grosser

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal continues to shatter records at the overseas box office. This biographical sports drama has grossed $ 24.40 million (165.87 crores) in the international market, after completing its 2nd week run at the Box Office.
With this total, the film has surpassed the collections of Sultan ($ 24.38 million) to become the 6th highest overseas grosser of all time.
It will soon beat the overseas total of 3 Idiots ($ 26.60 million) to grab the 5th position in the list.
|Rank
|Collections
|1. PK
|$41,000,000
|2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|$29,000,000
|3. Dhoom 3
|$28,000,000
|4. Dilwale
|$26,680,000
|5. 3 Idiots
|$26,000,000
|6. Dangal
|$24,400,000
|7. Sultan
|$24,380,000
|8. My Name Is Khan
|$23,000,000
|9. Chennai Express
|$19,300,000
|10. Bajirao Mastani
|$15,000,000
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.