Dangal Beats Sultan; Becomes The 2nd Most Profitable Film Of 2016

Apart from becoming the highest grosser of 2016, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has also become one of the most profitable films for the makers.

Made on the moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, the film has collected 304.38 crores at the box office.

This biographical sports drama has made a profit of 214.38 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 238.20%.

With this the movie has surpassed Sultan (234%) to become the 2nd most profitable film of 2016.

Will Dangal Beat Neerja (260%) to become the most profitable film of 2016? Time will tell us soon.

The film also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.