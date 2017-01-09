Dangal Beats Neerja; Becomes The Most Profitable Film Of 2016

Apart from becoming the highest grosser of all time, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has also become the most profitable film of 2016.

Made on a moderate budget of 90 crores, this biographical sports drama has raked in 345.30 crores at the domestic box office. The film has made a profit of 255.30 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 284%.

With this, the Aamir Khan starrer has surpassed Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja (260%) to become the most profitable film of 2016. The film will soon cross the benchmark of 350 crores at the box office.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles