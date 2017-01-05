Apart from shattering box office records at the domestic market, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is doing remarkable business in the overseas market too.

Till now, this biographical sports drama has grossed $ 23.50 million (159.31 crores) in the international markets. With this total, the film has surpassed the overseas collections of My Name Is Khan ($ 23 million).

Dangal will soon beat Sultan ($ 24.38 million) to grab the 6th position in the list.

The film is produced under the banners of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Check out the list of highest overseas grossers here: