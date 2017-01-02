Dangal Beats Krrish 3’s Lifetime Collections Becomes 5th Highest Grosser Of All Time

Dangal has collected over 270 crores in just ten days at the Box Office in India, which is huge. While Aamir Khan already tops the list of highest grossers of all time list, thanks to PK, with a collection of 339 crores at the domestic box office, here’s a question that erupts – will Dangal beat this record?

Dangal has so far beaten the collections of other biggies like Chennai Express, Kick and Krrish 3 and has now become the fifth highest grosser of all time

Here’s the list of top 10 highest grossing films of all time: