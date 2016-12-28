Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is performing exceptionally well in the weekdays at the domestic box office.

This biographical sports drama has raked in 155.53 crores in just 5 days in the Indian market. With this total, Dangal has beaten the lifetime business of M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story which is 133.04 crores.

It has now become the 2nd highest grosser of 2016 after Salman Khan’s Sultan. Since Dangal has 2 weeks open ahead, it’ll be interesting to see, whether it will beat the collections of Sultan (300.45 crores) to become the highest grosser of 2016.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced under the banner of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions, Dangal also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.