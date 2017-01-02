Apart from doing sensational business at the domestic market, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is performing excellently at the overseas box office as well. This biographical sports drama has grossed approx $ 20.50 million (139.42 crores) in the international markets.
With this total, Dangal has surpassed the overseas collections of Chennai Express, which was $ 19.30 million. The film has now become the 8th highest overseas grosser of all time.
The film is all set to beat the collections of My Name Is Khan ($ 23 million) to grab the 7th spot in the list.
|Rank
|Collections
|1. PK
|$41,000,000
|2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|$29,000,000
|3. Dhoom 3
|$28,000,000
|4. Dilwale
|$26,680,000
|5. 3 Idiots
|$26,000,000
|6. Sultan
|$24,380,000
|7. My Name Is Khan
|$23,000,000
|8. Dangal
|$20,500,000
|9. Chennai Express
|$19,300,000
|10. Bajirao Mastani
|$15,000,000
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.