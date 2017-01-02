SHARE

Apart from doing sensational business at the domestic market, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is performing excellently at the overseas box office as well. This biographical sports drama has grossed approx $ 20.50 million (139.42 crores) in the international markets.


With this total, Dangal has surpassed the overseas collections of Chennai Express, which was $ 19.30 million. The film has now become the 8th highest overseas grosser of all time.

Dangal Overtakes Chennai Express; Becomes 8th Highest Grosser At The Overseas Box Office
Dangal Overtakes Chennai Express; Becomes 8th Highest Grosser At The Overseas Box Office

The film is all set to beat the collections of My Name Is Khan ($ 23 million) to grab the 7th spot in the list.

RankCollections
1. PK$41,000,000
2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan$29,000,000
3. Dhoom 3$28,000,000
4. Dilwale$26,680,000
5. 3 Idiots$26,000,000
6. Sultan$24,380,000
7. My Name Is Khan$23,000,000
8. Dangal$20,500,000
9. Chennai Express$19,300,000
10. Bajirao Mastani$15,000,000

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY