Apart from doing sensational business at the domestic market, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is performing excellently at the overseas box office as well. This biographical sports drama has grossed approx $ 20.50 million (139.42 crores) in the international markets.

With this total, Dangal has surpassed the overseas collections of Chennai Express, which was $ 19.30 million. The film has now become the 8th highest overseas grosser of all time.

The film is all set to beat the collections of My Name Is Khan ($ 23 million) to grab the 7th spot in the list.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.