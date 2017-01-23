Apart from shattering box office records at the domestic box office, Aamir Khan’s Dangal continued to break records at the overseas box office as well.

Till now this biographical sports drama has grossed $ 29.50 million (200.82 crores) in the international markets. With this total, the film has surpassed the total of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($ 29 million) to become the 3rd highest overseas grosser of all time.

Interestingly all top 3 overseas grossers are Aamir Khan films – PK ($41 million), Dhoom 3 ($31 million) and Dangal ($ 29.50 million) .

Dangal also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.