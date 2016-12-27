Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal is shattering every possible record at the domestic box office.

In just 4 days, the film has collected 132.43 crores in the Indian market. With this total, it has surpassed the lifetime biz. of Airlift which is 129 crores. Dangal has become the 3rd highest grosser of 2016.

It will surpass the collections of M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story (133.04 crores) by Tuesday to grab the second spot in the list.

Dangal is directed by Nitest Tiwari, who previously helmed Bhoothnath Returns and Chillar Party. The film also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.