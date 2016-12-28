Aamir Khan’s Dangal has continued its awesome theatrical run in the weekdays at the worldwide box office.

Apart from grossing 217.74 crores (nett. 155.53 crores) in just 5 days at the domestic box office, this biographical sports drama has grossed 75 crores in the international markets as well. The film now stands with a global collection of 292.74 crores at the box office.

The film has now become the 16th highest grosser of all time. It will soon surpass the worldwide collections of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores) and Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores) to grab the 14th position in the list.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Dangal features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.