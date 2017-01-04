Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has been on a roll. The film refuses to slow down even in the week days as it has been setting new records each day. Currently, the film stands with a collection of 295.14 crores at the domestic box office.

The film will be making it to the 300 crore mark tomorrow and it is going to be Aamir’s fastest 300 crore entry ever.

Dangal will be beating the collections of Salman Khan starrer Sultan which till now has been the highest grosser of the year with a collection of 300.45 crores.

Dangal will be the fourth film to make it to the 300 crore club after PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

It will soon become the third highest grossing film of all time.