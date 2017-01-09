Dangal All Set To Beat 3 Idiots At The Overseas Box Office

SHARE

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has performed extremely well at the overseas box office, specially in the markets of North America and Australia. The film now stands with a total gross collection of $ 26.50 million (180.5 crores).


It is currently the 5th highest overseas grosser of all time, thus beating 3 Idiots ($ 26 million).

Dangal Beats 3 Idiots At The Overseas Box Office

Check out ‘Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films In Overseas’:

RankCollections
1. PK$41,000,000
2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan$29,000,000
3. Dhoom 3$28,000,000
4. Dilwale$26,680,000
5. Dangal$26,500,000
6. 3 Idiots$26,000,000
7. Sultan$24,380,000
8. My Name Is Khan$23,000,000
9. Chennai Express$19,300,000
10. Bajirao Mastani$15,000,000

Dangal features Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

