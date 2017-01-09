Dangal All Set To Beat 3 Idiots At The Overseas Box Office

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has performed extremely well at the overseas box office, specially in the markets of North America and Australia. The film now stands with a total gross collection of $ 26.50 million (180.5 crores).

It is currently the 5th highest overseas grosser of all time, thus beating 3 Idiots ($ 26 million).

Check out ‘Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films In Overseas’:

Dangal features Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.