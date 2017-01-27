Aamir Khan starrer Dangal continued to add more moolah to its kitty in the fifth week. The film made a decent collection of 8.85 crores in the week. It now stands with a collection of 383.88 crores at the domestic box office.

Dangal has already become an all time blockbuster by becoming the first film to make it to the 380 crore mark.

The film received amazing responses from the audiences and considering Aamir’s star power, one would have certainly expected the film to gross big bucks.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it also starred Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.