So, finally the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal‘s has started showing significant drop in its business at the Box Office. On its 5th Monday, the film raked in approx. 85* lacs and now stands with a grand total of 381.92 crores at the domestic box office.

The film is on the verge of ending its theatrical run, since two Bollywood biggies Raees and Kaabil are hitting the screens tomorrow.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.