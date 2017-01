Aamir Khan’s Dangal is heading towards 375 crore mark at the domestic box office.

This biographical sports drama raked in 1.16 crore yesterday (4th Wednesday) and now stands with a grand total of 373.91 crores.

Since there is no big release this Friday, Dangal has good chance to cross the benchmark of 380 crores in India.

Check out the day-wise collections of Dangal right here:

Day Collections (Cr) Day 1 (Friday) 29.78 Day 2 (Saturday) 34.82 Day 3 (Sunday) 42.41 Day 4 (Monday) 25.69 Day 5 (Tuesday) 23.09 Day 6 (Wednesday) 21.46 Day 7 (Thursday) 20.29 Day 8 (Friday) 18.59 Day 9 (Saturday) 23.07 Day 10 (Sunday) 32.04 Day 11 (Monday) 13.45 Day 12 (Tuesday) 10.46 Day 13 (Wednesday) 09.23 Day 14 (Thursday) 09.12 Day 15 (Friday) 06.66 Day 16 (Saturday) 10.80 Day 17 (Sunday) 14.33 Day 18 (Monday) 4.35 Day 19 (Tuesday) 4.03 Day 20 (Wednesday) 3.21 Day 21 (Thursday) 2.97 Day 22 (Friday) 1.94 Day 23 (Saturday) 4.06 Day 24 (Sunday) 4.24 Day 25 (Monday) 1.37 Day 26 (Tuesday) 1.27 Total 372.75

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.