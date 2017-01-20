Dangal: 4th Thursday Box Office Collections

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has managed to remain steady in its 4th week at the box office.

This biographical sports drama raked in 1.04 crores yesterday (4th Thursday) and now stands with the grand total of 374.95 crores. It is currently the highest grossing film of all time and the first film to cross the 370 crore mark.

The film will cross the benchmark of 380 crores by the end of its 5th week at the box office which is commendable.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.