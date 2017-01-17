Dangal: 4th Monday Box Office Collections

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal added more moolah in its kitty on its 4th Monday at the box office.

The film minted around 1.30 crores yesterday and now stands with a total of 371.41 crores at the domestic box office.

The hardly dropped from its 4th Friday and is sure to reach the 375 mark by the end of its 4th week. Dangal is almost going to complete a month run at the Box office, however, the film is still giving a tough competition to the new release OK Jaanu.

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.