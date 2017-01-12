Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has managed to remain stable on its weekdays at the box office.

Early estimates suggest that the film raked in 3.21 crores on its 3rd Wednesday (20th day) and now stands with a grand total of 356.89 crores at the domestic market.

Dangal will cross the benchmark of 360 crores by today. Since new releases like OK Jaanu, Haraamkhor and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage are hitting the theaters tomorrow, this biographical will lose good amount of screens.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.