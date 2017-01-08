Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been performing extremely well so far. The film according to early estimates, has collected approximately 8.5 crores over its third Friday, It now stands with a collection of 328.66 crores at the domestic box office.

The film has shown around 15% growth and is expected to have a 25 crore weekend. Dangal has now officially beaten the lifetime collections of Salman Khan”s Bajrangi Bhaijaan which had collected 320 crores.

Dangal has now become the second highest grosser of all time after PK which collected 339 crores lifetime.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also starred Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.