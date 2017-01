Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has seen a dip on its 3rd Monday at the box office.

This biographical sports drama raked in 4.35 crores yesterday (18th day) and now stands with a total of 349.65 crores.

Dangal will most probably stand around 360 crores mark by the end of its 3rd week at the domestic market. Watch this space as the official numbers will be updated soon.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.