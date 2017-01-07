Dangal is on a roll since its release. The film has managed to set records in week days as it has stayed strong all through. On its third Friday, the film has collected approximately 6.50 crores*.

The film now stands with a collection of 320 crores at the domestic box office. The film has already become the highest grosser of the year beating Sultan which was another 300 crore film of the year.

The Aamir Khan starrer is set to cross the 350 crore mark soon which will make it the first ever film to do so.

It will soon be beating the collections of PK which currently remains to be the highest grosser ever.