It is that time of the year when Aamir Khan starts to accumulate records in dozens. While on Friday it was time to start comparing the film with the biggest openers ever, now after Saturday collections further milestones have been surpassed. The Nitesh Tiwari directed film has now gone past the entire Week One collections of several biggies in 2 days flat and that has brought Dangal to the top of the heap.

With 34.82 crore more coming in on Saturday, the film currently stands at 64.62 crore. In the process, it has gone past the entire first week numbers of films like Baaghi [59.72 crore], Dishoom [53.34 crore], Mohenjo Daro [51.18 crore], Befikre [48.75 crore] and Udta Punjab [48.5 crore].

This is just a start though as many more records are set to break. At the bare minimum, the film will collect in the range of 37 crore and that would allow the film to go past the 100 crore mark. Once that happens, the film would do the unthinkable to have registered the best numbers ever in just three days when compared to the Week One collections of almost all films that have released in 2016. In fact barring Sultan, which had a better Week One, the film would have gone past practically every other film.

Here is how, if one looks at the Week One numbers of the top films in the list:

Sultan – 229.16 crore (9 days due to extended week)

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story – 94.13 crore

Rustom – 90.9 crore

Airlift – 83.5 crore

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 80.19 crore

Housefull 3 – 80.1 crore

Fan – 71.5 crore

Shivaay – 70.41 crore

Monday collections would indicate how much closer would Dangal find itself in comparison with Sultan after the first week is through. However rest assured, the stage has been set quite well by Dangal and from this point on, the film is set to rule in theaters for many more weeks in succession.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources