Arjun Rampal’s Daddy had a low opening day at the box office but the film showed some growth on the day 2. The film faced a competition which Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade’s Poster Boys.

The film made a collection of 1.25 crores on day 1 whereas on day 2 it minted around 1.55 crores*. It now stands with a total of 2.80 crores*. The film had a dull occupancy of 10% to 15% which was similar to Poster Boys.

“Everyday, there was a pressure while shooting of the film. This film (‘Daddy’) is like a pressure cooker because it’s a tense subject. We had to take permissions and rights of a lot many people before making this film,” Arjun said on Wednesday night at a special screening of the movie.

“This film has a huge cast and it is set in many different periods, so to bring authenticity in that part was a difficult task, but I am very happy with the end result,” he said.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the movie is based on the life of Arun Gawli, a real-life Mumbai don.

“It’s the most difficult film that I have done. It’s a tough character to play because it’s a portrayal of a person who is living. So, I hope I’ve justified it and audience will like this film,” Arjun added.

Ahluwalia said it’s not a typical gangster film, but a movie on real characters.

“I’m really happy and proud of this film. I hope everybody loves it because it’s a different film. It is not a typical gangster movie. It’s a real film of real character.

“From the initial response which I received, I am really happy with it as it has been so good right from the trailer release,” he added.

Arjun, who has also co-written, said he is confident that the audience won’t be disappointed.