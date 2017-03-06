Commando 2’s Sunday Box Office Collections | Circuit Wise Break-Up

Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 2 showed a good jump of over 40% on Sunday at the box office.
Here’s the circuit wise collections of this action film on its 3rd day.
Mumbai – 1.96 crores
Delhi-UP – 96 lacs
Punjab – 50 lacs
CP – 37 lacs
CI – 29 lacs
Rajasthan – 28 lacs
West Bengal – 33 lacs
Bihar – 22 lacs
Assam – 19 lacs
Orissa – 15 lacs
Mysore – 22 lacs
Nizam – 35 lacs
TNK – 30 lacs
Nepal – 2 lacs
It has also earned 5 lacs in its Tamil and Telugu versions.
By collecting 6.19 crores yesterday, the film now stands with a grand total of 15.74 crores.
Commando 2 is directed by Deven Bhojani and it also stars Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.