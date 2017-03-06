Commando 2’s Sunday Box Office Collections | Circuit Wise Break-Up

Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 2 showed a good jump of over 40% on Sunday at the box office.

Here’s the circuit wise collections of this action film on its 3rd day.

Mumbai – 1.96 crores

Delhi-UP – 96 lacs

Punjab – 50 lacs

CP – 37 lacs

CI – 29 lacs

Rajasthan – 28 lacs

West Bengal – 33 lacs

Bihar – 22 lacs

Assam – 19 lacs

Orissa – 15 lacs

Mysore – 22 lacs

Nizam – 35 lacs

TNK – 30 lacs

Nepal – 2 lacs

It has also earned 5 lacs in its Tamil and Telugu versions.

By collecting 6.19 crores yesterday, the film now stands with a grand total of 15.74 crores.

Commando 2 is directed by Deven Bhojani and it also stars Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.