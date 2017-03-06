Vidyut Jammwal’s action-thriller Commando 2 had quite a good opening weekend at the box office. The film raked in 6.19 crores on Sunday and now stands with a grand total of over 15.74 crores at the Box Office.


The opening weekend numbers of Commando 2 is almost in the range of xXx: Return of Xander Cage‘s Hindi version, in fact more than Ok Jaanu and little less than RangoonNow, that’s pretty much a laudable feat achieved by a relatively less popular starcast film.

Commando 2's Opening Weekend Report: Scores Better Than Ok Jaanu & Hollywood's xXx
Commando 2 now needs to remain steady in the weekdays to put up a decent total by the end of its opening week.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, the film also features Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.

