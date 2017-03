Deven Bhojani’s directorial venture Commando 2 continues to drop on its 1st Wednesday at the box office.

The action flick collected around 1.50 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 21.42 crores.

The film won’t be able to cross the 25 crore mark in its opening week, as we predicted earlier.

Commando 2 stars Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.