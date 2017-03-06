Box Office – Commando 2 keeps the moolah coming over the weekend

When released in 2013, Commando had collected 17.5 crore in its entire first week. Now the second in the franchise, Commando 2, has managed to earn similar moolah in its opening weekend itself. The film has so far netted 15.74 crores, what with 6.19 crores been added to its kitty on Sunday.

The franchise has grown between the two parts and that indeed must be heartening for its producer Vipul Shah who is already gearing up for the third in the series. What needs to happen though for Commando 2 is to start making some neat profits first. The Vidyut Jammwal starrer has been made at a reasonable budget even though chunk of shooting has taken place overseas. Such genre of films do quite well on the television circuits (as has also been apparent with a much bigger success that Shivaay recently turned out on its television premier) which means Commando 2 has some good viewership coming there as well.

As for its theatrical revenues, the film is turning out to be an affair that would eventually sail through. As long as the weekdays hold well and a reasonable number of screens are available for the film in the second week as well, Commando 2 should keep all those who have invested in it comfortable.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

