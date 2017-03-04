Commando 2 : Opening Day (1st Friday) Box Office Collections

Commando 2 was expected to open around the 4 crore mark. The film has done better as the first day numbers are 5.15 crore. It was pretty much a solo release of the week since there wasn’t much of a competition from past or present.

However, since the film has a new leading man [Vidyut Jammwal], one wasn’t really looking at a thunderous opening in any case.

Force 2 was the last action film to hit the screens and the John Abraham starrer had collected 6.05 crore on its opening day. That too was a Vipul Shah

production and now the producer has brought on screen Commando 2, second in the series of the franchise.

This is how Commando 2 currently stands amongst the action films with a solo leading man that have released in the last one year:

Ghayal Once Again – 7.2 crore

Force 2 – 6.05 crore

Rocky Handsome – 5.39 crore

Force – 5 crore

Commando 2 – 5.15 crore

Commando – 3.69 crore

It is quite apparent that unlike the 80s and the 90s when films belonging to this genre typically used to take a much bigger opening, currently the audiences aren’t really coming out in hordes as they used to do in the past, as they prefer to wait for the reports to come in. Even a much bigger film like Shivaay, which had an established action star for 25 years [Ajay Devgn], took an opening of only 10.24 crore (albeit it was pre-Diwali).

One just hopes that Commando 2 does manage to show even more growth over the weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources