Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 2 has witnessed a noticeable drop on its 1st Tuesday at the box office.

As per early estimates, the action flick collected around 1.90 crores* and currently stands with a grand total of 19.89 crores.

It will probably stand around 22-23 crores by the end of its opening week. The film will easily surpass the collections of Rangoon.

Commando 2 is directed by Deven Bhojani and it also features Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.