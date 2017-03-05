Commando 2: 1st Saturday Box Office Collections

Commando 2 took a surprisingly great start at the box office on its first day. Although, the film dropped slightly on its second day. It collected 4.42 crores on Saturday, thus taking its total to 9.57 crores at the box office.

This is the second installment in the commando series. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Esha Gupta in lead roles. Commando 2 is facing a stiff competition at the multiplexes from the Hollywood release, Logan which is the final film in the Wolverine franchise.

Also with the poor reviews and looks like a shallow word of mouth, Commando 2 could have dropped at the box office on its second day itself.